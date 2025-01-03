Summarize Simplifying... In short To manage unwanted comments on your Instagram posts, simply log in, find the post, and tap "Hide" under the comment.

You can hide offensive comments on your posts

How to filter unwanted comments on your Instagram posts

By Akash Pandey 05:13 pm Jan 03, 2025

What's the story Instagram lets you hide potentially offensive comments on your posts. Content that doesn't violate the platform's Community Standards but may be inappropriate, disrespectful, or offensive (such as racial slurs, curse words, or scams) to you can be hidden using the "Hidden" feature. Take a look at the steps to easily hide a comment on your post.

Hiding comments on posts

Log into your Instagram account, and find the post where you want to hide a comment. Now, tap on "Hide" below that comment. Note that you can only hide comments on your own posts. Once hidden, the comment is visible only to you and the commenter. Others won't be able to see it, and the commenter won't know it's been hidden.

How to unhide a comment

If you change your mind later, follow these steps: Go to the post where the comment is hidden. Scroll to the bottom of the comment section and tap "View hidden comments." Tap "Unhide" under the comment you want to reveal.