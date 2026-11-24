ClearX robotic shoe washer cleans dries sanitizes in 90 minutes
ClearX is here for anyone tired of scrubbing sneakers; just place your shoes (laces on!) and this machine washes, dries, and sanitizes them in 90 minutes.
Its robotic arm uses velvet-sleeved rollers and bubble-infused water to get rid of dirt without you lifting a finger.
ClearX crowdfunding on Kickstarter for $550
ClearX works with most shoe materials (just not genuine leather, nubuck, or suede) and fits up to size 290mm.
The gentle drying keeps your shoes safe from damage.
It's being crowdfunded on Kickstarter for $550, with nearly $400,000 already pledged: expected MSRP will be $899 when it ships in June 2027.
If you're thinking about backing it, remember there are always some risks with crowdfunding, but Brolan has detailed ClearX's development and production on its campaign page.