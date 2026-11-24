ClearX works with most shoe materials (just not genuine leather, nubuck, or suede) and fits up to size 290mm.

The gentle drying keeps your shoes safe from damage.

It's being crowdfunded on Kickstarter for $550, with nearly $400,000 already pledged: expected MSRP will be $899 when it ships in June 2027.

If you're thinking about backing it, remember there are always some risks with crowdfunding, but Brolan has detailed ClearX's development and production on its campaign page.