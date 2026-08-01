Cleveland Clinic launches free drone prescription delivery near Beachwood, Ohio
Technology
Cleveland Clinic just kicked off a new drone service that delivers prescription medications straight to your door with no extra charge.
If you live within five miles of its Beachwood campus in Ohio, you're in the zone.
The drones are powered by Zipline and started flying last week.
Controlled substances excluded from deliveries
Here's how it goes: drones hover overhead and lower your medications safely with a tethered pod; plus you can track everything live in the MyChart portal.
Controlled substances aren't included, but the clinic plans to expand deliveries to lab samples, special meals, and other medical supplies soon.
As Chief Pharmacy Officer Lindsey Amerine puts it, "Receiving medication quickly and conveniently can make a meaningful difference."