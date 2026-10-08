CleverTap launches upgraded CleverAI for personalized real-time customer recommendations
CleverTap just released a new version of its AI tool, CleverAI, designed to help brands connect with you in a more personal way, think real-time recommendations based on both your past and current activity.
Co-founder and CEO Sunil Thomas says this upgrade is a big step, built on years of tech development to make customer experiences smoother.
CleverAI pilots double Eatigo conversions
CleverAI uses its own TesseractDB to handle tons of customer data and features a decisioning engine that helps brands boost results.
In pilots, Axis Bank saw 27% fewer users dropping off, Eatigo doubled conversions from personalized suggestions, and VieON got a 10% bump in engagement.
The tool also keeps privacy in mind with explainability features and data clean rooms. Plus, co-founder and chief marketing officer (CMO) Anand Jain points out that real-time decision-making is what really sets CleverAI apart from the rest.