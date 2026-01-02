Clicks launches Communicator: a productivity phone with a physical keyboard
Clicks just dropped the Communicator, a $499 smartphone built for messaging and focus.
Clicks is also launching a new $79 slide-out keyboard for smartphones and other devices.
The Communicator is designed to help you stay productive—think Gmail, WhatsApp, Slack—while blocking social media distractions.
Pre-orders are open at an early-bird price of $399 (with a $199 deposit) until February 27, 2026; shipping starts later this year.
Specs at a glance:
Running Android 16 with five years of security updates, the Communicator features global 5G support, a 50MP main camera, and a 24MP selfie camera.
You get 256GB storage, microSD expansion up to 2TB, NFC/Google Pay support, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, USB-C charging (plus wireless), and even classic touches like a headphone jack.
Why it stands out:
The real charm is in its productivity tools: tactile keys for fast typing, touch scrolling on the keyboard itself, customizable notification lights (Signal Light), and handy voice-to-text via the Prompt Key.
If you want less doomscrolling and more getting stuff done—with some retro BlackBerry vibes—this phone might be worth checking out.