Clicks launches Communicator: a productivity phone with a physical keyboard Technology Jan 02, 2026

Clicks just dropped the Communicator, a $499 smartphone built for messaging and focus.

Clicks is also launching a new $79 slide-out keyboard for smartphones and other devices.

The Communicator is designed to help you stay productive—think Gmail, WhatsApp, Slack—while blocking social media distractions.

Pre-orders are open at an early-bird price of $399 (with a $199 deposit) until February 27, 2026; shipping starts later this year.