Clicks launches magnetic slide-out keyboard for all devices
Clicks just dropped the Clicks Power, a Bluetooth keyboard with a 2,150mAh battery that snaps onto compatible phones and tablets using MagSafe or Qi2.
It can also connect via Bluetooth to devices like TVs and AR/VR headsets.
Its adjustable sliders let it fit different sizes and work in landscape mode.
Pre-orders are open at $79; full price will be $109.
Specs at a glance:
Pairing is easy, and you can switch between up to three devices with shortcut buttons.
The keyboard keeps 500mAh of its battery reserved so you're never left powerless and can give your device a quick wireless top-up while you type.
There's also an app for customizing shortcuts on iOS or Android.
Why it stands out:
Unlike those fixed keyboard cases made for specific phones (like Pixel 9 or Galaxy S25), the Clicks Power works universally and detaches when you want.
If you love tactile typing and want one keyboard for everything, this could be your new go-to gadget.