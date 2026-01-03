Clicks' Power Keyboard: Charge and type on the go

What makes it cool?

Packing a 2150mAh battery, the Power Keyboard lets you charge up while typing, with flexible positioning in landscape mode or wireless use.

Originally shown off as an iPhone-only case at CES 2024, it now works with more phones—including Motorola flip models.

Co-founder Jeff Gadway says they focused on making the keyboard super power-efficient, so you can get more done without draining your battery.

The official launch is set for spring 2026 at $109.