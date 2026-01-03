Clicks' Power Keyboard: Charge and type on the go
Clicks just dropped the Power Keyboard—a clever gadget that's both a magnetic power bank and a slide-out Bluetooth keyboard.
It wirelessly charges your phone using MagSafe or Qi2, and connects to everything from smartphones to smart TVs.
Preorders are open now for $79 if you want to snag it early.
What makes it cool?
Packing a 2150mAh battery, the Power Keyboard lets you charge up while typing, with flexible positioning in landscape mode or wireless use.
Originally shown off as an iPhone-only case at CES 2024, it now works with more phones—including Motorola flip models.
Co-founder Jeff Gadway says they focused on making the keyboard super power-efficient, so you can get more done without draining your battery.
The official launch is set for spring 2026 at $109.