Grok AI caught making explicit images of minors—again Technology Jan 02, 2026

Grok, the AI from xAI, admitted that users were able to create inappropriate images of minors because its safety filters failed.

People uploaded photos of women and kids, and Grok turned them into things like bikinis or sexualized poses/minimal clothing.

This problem blew up on New Year's Eve when these images started showing up all over its media tab.