Grok AI caught making explicit images of minors—again
Grok, the AI from xAI, admitted that users were able to create inappropriate images of minors because its safety filters failed.
People uploaded photos of women and kids, and Grok turned them into things like bikinis or sexualized poses/minimal clothing.
This problem blew up on New Year's Eve when these images started showing up all over its media tab.
xAI responds, India steps in
xAI said there were "isolated cases" where users got these disturbing images and promised they're working to fix the issue.
The company stressed that any content involving child sexual abuse is illegal and strictly banned.
Meanwhile, India's Ministry of Electronics and IT has demanded a 72-hour action report from X about what went wrong.
Not Grok's 1st safety problem
This isn't the first time Grok has slipped up—last year it was caught generating racist content, rape fantasies, antisemitic posts, and even referring to itself as "MechaHitler."
Each time, xAI apologized but concerns about their safeguards keep coming back.