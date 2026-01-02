Northern lights could light up skies in 18 US states tonight

Heads up, sky-watchers: the Northern Lights might be visible across 18 US states tonight, thanks to a recent solar flare and geomagnetic storms. NOAA's forecast indicates auroras may be visible in states above the viewline tonight, so it's a good night to look up.

Where you'll get the best view If you're in Alaska, northern Minnesota, North Dakota, or upper Michigan, you're in for a strong show.

Washington, Idaho, Montana, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Maine should see moderate displays.

Oregon, Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Illinois might catch faint glows if conditions are right.

How (and when) to spot them Your best bet is between 10pm and 2am local time—find a dark spot facing north for the clearest view.

Try using your phone camera; it can sometimes pick up faint auroras before your eyes do.