Pebble's Round 2 smartwatch: Slimmer, lighter, and easier on your wallet

The Round 2 packs a touch-friendly 1.3-inch color e-paper display that stays sharp while sipping battery—expect up to two weeks between charges. It runs Pebble OS, has dual microphones for voice features, four buttons for easy control, plus water resistance up to 30m. Quick-swap bands come in both 14mm and 20mm sizes.

Why consider it?

At $199, the Round 2 is all about minimalism and battery life—its e-paper screen holds images even when the battery's low (unlike OLEDs that need daily charging).

With over 10,000 apps ready to go and upgraded display quality, it's a solid pick if you want something stylish that won't nag you for a charge every night.

Ships May 2026 in matte black, silver, or rose gold—and there's even an upgrade path if you're coming from Time 2.