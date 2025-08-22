Next Article
Climate change could reduce rainbow sightings in some areas
A recent study says climate change might make rainbows harder to spot in busy regions like parts of India.
Because rainbows depend on just the right mix of sunshine and rain, shifts in weather patterns could mean fewer colorful skies for millions—reminding us that climate change touches even the little joys in life.
Research used global rainbow photo database
Researchers used a global rainbow photo database and climate models to predict future trends.
By 2100, about a quarter of the world's land could see fewer rainbows, mostly in densely populated areas.
Meanwhile, remote spots—like the Arctic and Himalayas—might actually get more, thanks to changing precipitation.
So while some places lose out, others may gain a few extra moments of color.