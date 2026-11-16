Climate change disrupts pectoral sandpipers' 27359km annual migration
Pectoral sandpipers are true travel champs, flying over 27359km every year between Alaska and Argentina.
But climate change is making their migration tougher: researchers like Rick Lanctot have found that shifting weather patterns are messing with the birds' usual routes and timing.
These birds have some wild adaptations (like shrinking their own organs) to survive such long flights, but even that might not be enough as conditions keep changing.
Earlier springs shrink sandpipers' feeding window
Sandpipers time their Arctic arrival with peak insect season to fuel up for the journey ahead.
Now, earlier springs and shrinking habitats mean they're missing that crucial food window.
Nearly half of Alaska's shorebird species are already seeing population drops.
Scientists like Nathan Senner say understanding these challenges (and protecting key stopover spots) is urgent if we want to keep these incredible migrations going.