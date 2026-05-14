Closing arguments begin in Elon Musk OpenAI charitable trust trial
Technology
Elon Musk's legal fight with OpenAI began closing arguments in Oakland.
Musk claims that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and others shifted OpenAI toward making money behind his back.
He's suing them for breaking a charitable trust and getting rich unfairly.
Jury weighs Elon Musk filing timeliness
The jury first has to decide if Musk filed his lawsuit on time. If not, the case could end right there.
If it moves forward, they'll look at whether OpenAI (with Microsoft also in the mix) actually broke the rules or benefited unfairly.
Fun fact: Musk wasn't even at the trial.