Cloud Day India: Google Cloud showcases AI tools for SMBs
Technology
Google Cloud showcased and demonstrated AI tools designed to help small and midsize businesses (SMBs) in India work smarter and automate their daily tasks.
At Cloud Day India 2026 in New Delhi, these tools, like no-code AI agents, let teams streamline things like quality checks and invoice processing, all without needing a big IT setup.
Google Cloud partners integrate Tally SAP
To make sure these AI tools fit right in with business applications such as Tally and SAP, Google Cloud is teaming up with local partners.
They are also leaning on their cloud infrastructure in Mumbai and Delhi NCR to keep business information safe while helping SMBs make data-driven decisions.