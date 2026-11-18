Cloud services glitch knocks out banking apps, scammers impersonate banks
A big cloud services glitch has knocked out banking apps, leaving people unable to pay or check accounts.
The crash can be caused by faulty software updates, server configuration errors, or bugs in a critical system behind the scenes.
To make things worse, scammers are jumping in, pretending to be bank representatives or technical-support staff, and trying to steal personal information.
Verify messages and keep backup payments
If your app's acting up, keep an eye out for sketchy messages or links. Scammers love chaos.
Always double-check anything that looks off with your bank directly.
It's smart to have a backup plan too, like some cash or another card handy, just in case digital payments aren't working.
And don't forget: updating your passwords and turning on two-factor authentication can help keep your personal information safe when things get messy online.