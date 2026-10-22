Cloudflare saw exploit attempts surge to millions after PHP flaws
Right after some big security flaws in PHP were revealed, Cloudflare saw attempts rise from thousands before the announcement to tens of thousands 45 minutes after, hundreds of thousands within 2 hours, and millions later.
It's a sharp reminder that once a vulnerability goes public, hackers move fast, and so should everyone else.
European pages down, Japan services limited
The news sent website operators everywhere scrambling to protect their sites.
Some European government pages went offline, and Japanese lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group temporarily suspended some internet services due to emergency measures.
Even Japan's finance ministry limited access to its site for extra caution.
Developers issue emergency PHP patches
PHP developers rushed out emergency patches and told everyone to update as soon as possible.
Japan's prime minister also urged website owners: double-check if you use PHP, and patch it right away.
The message is clear: when it comes to cybersecurity threats like this, acting fast really matters.