CloudSEK exposes IPL 2026 betting scam using AI deepfakes

Admin panel served 25+ betting sites

Fraudsters made convincing deepfake videos of Indian cricketers and digital creators to lure people on Instagram and Telegram.

They boosted their sites' visibility by sneaking links onto official government pages and ran everything through an admin panel connecting over 25 betting sites.

The operation also used business accounts as money mules and shady tactics like black hat SEO, spam texts, and fake loan apps to grab user data.

CloudSEK has alerted relevant stakeholders about this evolving scam network.