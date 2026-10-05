CloudZ malware targets Microsoft Phone Link and steals sensitive data
New malware called CloudZ has been making the rounds since at least January 2026, and it's targeting Microsoft's Phone Link app on Windows PCs.
Security researchers found that CloudZ can sneak in, watch what you do on Phone Link, and grab things like your passwords, text messages, and even one-time passwords (OTPs).
Once it's in, it quietly sends all that information back to an attacker-controlled C2 server.
CloudZ bypasses 2 factor authentication
CloudZ exposes some big security gaps in cross-device syncing, basically letting hackers sidestep two-factor authentication and get at private messages.
The Trojan disguises itself as a fake software update (like ScreenConnect), so sticking to official downloads is key.
To stay safe: use real-time antivirus protection, avoid pirated apps, run regular malware scans, and try not to mix work between your phone and PC if you can help it.