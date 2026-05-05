CloudZ malware targets Microsoft Phone Link to steal phone data
Technology
Heads up if you use Windows 10 or 11: a new malware called CloudZ is targeting the built-in Microsoft Phone Link app to swipe info from your phone.
Discovered by Cisco Talos, CloudZ has been around since January and uses a sneaky plugin called "Pheno" to grab things like passwords, texts, and even one-time passcodes sent between your phone and PC.
CloudZ arrives via fake ScreenConnect update
CloudZ has been seen arriving via a fake ScreenConnect application update, though its initial entry point remains unclear.
To keep your data safe, stick to official downloads, run regular antivirus scans, and avoid plugging in random USBs or connecting untrusted devices.
A little caution goes a long way.