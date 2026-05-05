CloudZ malware targets Microsoft Phone Link to steal phone data Technology May 05, 2026

Heads up if you use Windows 10 or 11: a new malware called CloudZ is targeting the built-in Microsoft Phone Link app to swipe info from your phone.

Discovered by Cisco Talos, CloudZ has been around since January and uses a sneaky plugin called "Pheno" to grab things like passwords, texts, and even one-time passcodes sent between your phone and PC.