UK publishers can opt out of Google's AI search summaries

The CMA's new requirements under the digital markets competition regime are aimed at giving "publishers more control and stronger bargaining power over the use of their content," while ensuring a fair deal. The regulator also said that Google will now be required to ensure proper attribution of publisher content, including news organizations, in AI-generated search results with clear links.

Global concerns

Google's search services under regulatory scrutiny

Google's search services have been under regulatory scrutiny across the globe, including in the US and European Union. In March, the company had announced plans to develop new search controls to address competition concerns raised by the CMA. "Google has recently announced changes to its search business and the requirements we've introduced today are designed to respond to what Google is doing now and in the future," CMA Chief Executive Sarah Cardell said.