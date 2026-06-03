UK publishers can opt out of Google's AI search summaries
What's the story
UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has imposed new conduct requirements on Google's search services. These include allowing the publishers to opt out of training the tech giant's AI models and power its search summaries. The move comes amid concerns over Google's dominance in the search market, where it accounts for over 90% of queries in the UK. The CMA hopes these measures will ensure effective competition and give publishers more control over their content.
Publisher empowerment
Publishers to get stronger bargaining power
The CMA's new requirements under the digital markets competition regime are aimed at giving "publishers more control and stronger bargaining power over the use of their content," while ensuring a fair deal. The regulator also said that Google will now be required to ensure proper attribution of publisher content, including news organizations, in AI-generated search results with clear links.
Global concerns
Google's search services under regulatory scrutiny
Google's search services have been under regulatory scrutiny across the globe, including in the US and European Union. In March, the company had announced plans to develop new search controls to address competition concerns raised by the CMA. "Google has recently announced changes to its search business and the requirements we've introduced today are designed to respond to what Google is doing now and in the future," CMA Chief Executive Sarah Cardell said.