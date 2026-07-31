CMF by Nothing announces Clip Pro earbuds, August 4 reveal
Technology
CMF by Nothing just announced its new Clip Pro earbuds, set to be revealed on August 4.
These are the brand's new clip-style wireless earbuds: think ear-hugging design with an open-ear feel.
The teasers show off a textured look and a chunky clip, plus there might be a handy "Smart Dial" on the case for quick volume tweaks.
Clip-style earbuds market getting crowded
Clip-style buds are having a moment: big names like Sony, Bose, and JBL already have their versions out.
Now Samsung is rumored to join in soon with its own air-conducting model (possibly called Galaxy Able or Buds On).
With CMF jumping in and Samsung not far behind, this space is getting crowded fast.