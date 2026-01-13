CMF by Nothing drops affordable over-ear headphones with ANC
CMF by Nothing just launched its first over-ear headphones, the Headphone Pro, in India.
These promise premium features—like 40mm dynamic drivers and LDAC Hi-Res audio—without the premium price tag.
They support Bluetooth 5.4, can pair with two devices at once, and use Google Fast Pair for quick setup.
Launch price is ₹6,999 (intro offer from Jan 20 on Flipkart and offline stores).
Standout features:
You get Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (up to 40dB), which helps block out engine rumbles or office chatter.
The massive 720mAh battery means up to 100 hours of playtime without ANC (or 50 hours with it).
Controls are easy—a roller for volume/playback and an Energy Slider to tweak bass directly on the headphones (with further customization available in the Nothing X app).
Worth it?
If you want long battery life, solid noise cancelation, and crisp sound under ₹7K, these are a great pick—especially if you're more about value than fancy materials.
Available in Dark Grey, Light Grey, or Light Green for a bit of personal flair.