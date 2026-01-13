CMF by Nothing drops Headphone Pro at ₹6,999 (intro price)
CMF by Nothing just launched the Headphone Pro in India—over-ear headphones packed with premium features.
They come in Dark Grey, Light Green, and Light Grey, and while the official price is ₹7,999, you can snag them for ₹6,999 until January 20.
What's inside?
You get 40mm dynamic drivers with Hi-Res LDAC audio (up to 24-bit/96kHz), Bluetooth 5.4 for dual pairing and low-latency gaming mode, plus a handy roller dial and customizable button.
The Nothing X app unlocks personal sound tuning and spatial audio modes.
Battery & durability
These headphones promise up to 100 hours of playtime (ANC off) or 50 hours with ANC on. A quick five-minute charge gives you up to 8 hours of playback (ANC off).
They're IPX2 splash-resistant and have adaptive noise cancelation that cuts out up to 40dB of background noise—great for calls or just zoning out.
Should you check them out?
If you want long battery life, solid noise cancelation, and a clean design at an introductory price under ₹7k, Headphone Pro could be worth your playlist.