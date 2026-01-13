CMF by Nothing drops Headphone Pro at ₹6,999 (intro price)

You get 40mm dynamic drivers with Hi-Res LDAC audio (up to 24-bit/96kHz), Bluetooth 5.4 for dual pairing and low-latency gaming mode, plus a handy roller dial and customizable button. The Nothing X app unlocks personal sound tuning and spatial audio modes.

Battery & durability

These headphones promise up to 100 hours of playtime (ANC off) or 50 hours with ANC on. A quick five-minute charge gives you up to 8 hours of playback (ANC off).

They're IPX2 splash-resistant and have adaptive noise cancelation that cuts out up to 40dB of background noise—great for calls or just zoning out.