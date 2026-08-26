CMF launches Buds Neo earbuds in India priced at ₹1,999

These buds pack a punch for the price: there is a unique square charging case with a tactile dial and lanyard hole, plus 12.4mm drivers for solid bass and clear sound.

You get static spatial audio, six EQ presets, customizable profiles through the Nothing X app, and three bass levels.

Battery life is impressive too: up to 52 hours (with ANC off), and just 10 minutes of charging gives you 5.5 hours of playback.

Bluetooth 6.0 means easy pairing with Android or iOS; pretty handy for everyday use.