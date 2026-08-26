CMF launches Buds Neo earbuds in India priced at ₹1,999
Technology
CMF just dropped its new Buds Neo true wireless earbuds in India for a launch price of ₹1,999.
You can grab them on Flipkart or at stores like Croma and Reliance Digital, and they come in black, white, or dark blue.
Buds Neo: tactile dial, 52-hour battery
These buds pack a punch for the price: there is a unique square charging case with a tactile dial and lanyard hole, plus 12.4mm drivers for solid bass and clear sound.
You get static spatial audio, six EQ presets, customizable profiles through the Nothing X app, and three bass levels.
Battery life is impressive too: up to 52 hours (with ANC off), and just 10 minutes of charging gives you 5.5 hours of playback.
Bluetooth 6.0 means easy pairing with Android or iOS; pretty handy for everyday use.