CMF launches Buds Neo in India priced at ₹1,999
Technology
CMF just launched the Buds Neo in India: wireless earbuds featuring active noise cancelation up to 35 dB and static spatial audio.
Priced at ₹1,999, they'll be up for grabs starting August 26 on Flipkart and at stores like Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.
Offers dual microphones and 52-hour battery
The Buds Neo pack 12.4mm drivers, dual microphones per earbud, and six preset EQ modes.
You get up to 52 hours of battery life (30 hours with ANC), customizable touch controls via the Nothing X app, plus easy pairing with Bluetooth.
They come in black, white, and dark blue, offering solid features without breaking the bank.