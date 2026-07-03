CMFRI scientists discover 'Cyttopsis indica' in Arabian Sea off Kerala
Technology
Researchers at CMFRI just discovered a brand-new fish species in the Arabian Sea off Kerala, called Cyttopsis indica or Indian dory.
This little-known deep-sea fish was spotted between 350 and 500 meters down, during trawl landings at Sakthikulangara harbor in Kollam.
It's pretty cool to see fresh finds like this coming from India's ocean depths!
Ratheesh Kumar rules out 'Cyttopsis rosea'
The team, led by scientist Ratheesh Kumar, used both classic taxonomy and DNA studies to confirm this is a unique species, not the Cyttopsis rosea previously thought to be in India (turns out that's an Atlantic fish).
This discovery not only adds to India's deep-sea biodiversity but also fixes a long-standing mix-up about these dories.