CMF's Headphone Pro lands in India: Affordable, colorful, and packed with features

Custom looks, long battery life, and fast charging

The CMF Headphone Pro stands out with its customizable colors (dark gray, light green, or light gray) and swappable cushions.

You get an energy slider for easy bass/treble tweaks and physical controls for quick access.

Battery life is impressive—up to 100 hours without ANC (or 50 hours with it on), plus just five minutes of charging gives you four hours of playback.

All this comes at a global price of $99 (about ₹9,000).