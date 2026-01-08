CMF's Headphone Pro lands in India: Affordable, colorful, and packed with features
CMF (Nothing's sub-brand) is bringing its first-ever headphones—the Headphone Pro—to India on January 13.
Originally launched globally last year, these headphones are expected to cost less than or around ₹10,000, with a global price of about ₹9,000, and offer a wallet-friendly alternative to pricier models like the Nothing Headphone 1.
Custom looks, long battery life, and fast charging
The CMF Headphone Pro stands out with its customizable colors (dark gray, light green, or light gray) and swappable cushions.
You get an energy slider for easy bass/treble tweaks and physical controls for quick access.
Battery life is impressive—up to 100 hours without ANC (or 50 hours with it on), plus just five minutes of charging gives you four hours of playback.
All this comes at a global price of $99 (about ₹9,000).