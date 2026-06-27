Coastal city lights disrupt Red Sea damselfish sleep and behavior
A new study has found that artificial lights from coastal cities are messing with damselfish in the Red Sea.
The extra nighttime glow is throwing off their sleep, making them more aggressive and causing them to eat at odd hours.
Scientists say this could shake up the whole coral reef ecosystem, which relies on these fish playing their part.
Scientists suggest dimming and redirecting lights
Researchers noticed damselfish showing signs of sleep loss after just a few days around bright ports and roads (places they can't really avoid).
Study co-author Oren Levy pointed out that if corals and fish get out of sync, it could ripple through the entire reef.
To help, scientists suggest using smarter lighting: dimming unnecessary lights at night and pointing beams away from the water to keep marine life on track.