Coastal city lights disrupt Red Sea damselfish sleep and behavior

Scientists suggest dimming and redirecting lights

Researchers noticed damselfish showing signs of sleep loss after just a few days around bright ports and roads (places they can't really avoid).

Study co-author Oren Levy pointed out that if corals and fish get out of sync, it could ripple through the entire reef.

To help, scientists suggest using smarter lighting: dimming unnecessary lights at night and pointing beams away from the water to keep marine life on track.