Coforge launches AI launchpad powered by Nuuron to protect data
Coforge just rolled out AI Launchpad, a platform that helps companies build and manage their own AI tools, all while keeping control of their data and tech.
Powered by Coforge's Nuuron, it's designed to move projects from test runs to real-world use without losing grip of privacy or ownership.
Custom models and sovereign healthcare deployment
AI Launchpad lets businesses pick from different AI models based on rules, performance, or cost, so they can customize what works best for them.
It tackles common headaches like scattered infrastructure and talent shortages with strategy and advisory, infrastructure and platform, model engineering and customisation, deployment and integration, LLMOps, observability and guardrails, and governance, FinOps and managed run services.
Coforge's current deployments include a sovereign AI environment for a US-based clinical healthcare intelligence company.
As CTO Lalit Wadhwa puts it, the platform gives companies freedom to use diverse AI models but still keeps their data safe and sound.