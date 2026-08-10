Coinsbuy loses over $8 million in TRON and Ethereum attack
Coinsbuy, a crypto exchange, just took a big hit: over $8 million was stolen on August 9, 2026, after the attacker targeted both TRON and Ethereum blockchains.
The attack started small but quickly escalated: eight TRON wallets lost 6.04 million USDT in about an hour, while three Ethereum wallets were drained of 1.89 million USDT and 77 ETH at the same time.
ChangeNOW froze 6 figure sum
The attacker used Bridgers to move funds between blockchains and funneled most of the loot through FixedFloat using roughly 50 single-use addresses.
ChangeNOW froze a six-figure sum after being contacted by Specter Investigations.
Coinsbuy refilled the hacked wallets within a day, indicating the team does not believe private keys were compromised, but around 282 ETH, roughly $542,000, across five addresses remains untouched.
This incident adds to roughly $972 million stolen across the sector through late July, highlighting ongoing security headaches for users and exchanges alike.