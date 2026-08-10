Coinsbuy loses over $8 million in TRON and Ethereum attack

Coinsbuy, a crypto exchange, just took a big hit: over $8 million was stolen on August 9, 2026, after the attacker targeted both TRON and Ethereum blockchains.

The attack started small but quickly escalated: eight TRON wallets lost 6.04 million USDT in about an hour, while three Ethereum wallets were drained of 1.89 million USDT and 77 ETH at the same time.