Coldcard $114 million hack spooks holders as Bitcoin and Ether fall

Bitcoin and Ether prices have slipped after a $114 million hack of the Coldcard hardware wallet, now in its fifth day.

The breach has made many investors nervous about keeping their crypto safe, with Bitcoin dropping 1.5% to $62,595 and Ether down nearly 2% to $1,842.

Marex analysts summed it up: the hack has "spooked holders."

Cold storage security has been put under the spotlight.