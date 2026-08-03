Coldcard $114 million hack spooks holders as Bitcoin and Ether fall
Bitcoin and Ether prices have slipped after a $114 million hack of the Coldcard hardware wallet, now in its fifth day.
The breach has made many investors nervous about keeping their crypto safe, with Bitcoin dropping 1.5% to $62,595 and Ether down nearly 2% to $1,842.
Marex analysts summed it up: the hack has "spooked holders."
Cold storage security has been put under the spotlight.
Futures open interest reaches 772,000 BTC
Despite the shaky mood, Bitcoin futures open interest jumped to a one-month high (772,000 BTC), though most traders are betting on prices falling.
Options trading stayed steady, with lots of bullish bets at higher price points ($68,000 and $70,000).
Altcoins are all over the place: Cardano (ADA) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) saw more action, while Solana (SOL) open interest slipped.
Overall, the market's feeling pretty tense as everyone waits for more news on self-custody security.