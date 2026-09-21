Colorado teacher Kent Hups discovers 1st-ever adult T. rex trackway
A Colorado high school teacher, Kent Hups, just made dinosaur history by discovering the first-ever trackway of an adult T. rex.
While volunteering at a fossil dig in North Dakota, he spotted one giant footprint, then uncovered three more in a row.
This rare find gives scientists a fresh look at how the legendary predator actually moved.
Adult T. rex prints show 3.4-4.5-mph
The four footprints stretch 23 feet and show that an adult T. rex walked at about 3.4 to 7.24km per hour, basically a casual stroll for such a massive creature!
Each print is about one meter long and dates back roughly 66.5 million years, amazingly preserved in sandstone all this time.
Until now, only single prints had been found, so this sequence is helping researchers piece together even more about these prehistoric giants and their behavior.