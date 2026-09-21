Colorado teacher Kent Hups discovers 1st-ever adult T. rex trackway

The four footprints stretch 23 feet and show that an adult T. rex walked at about 3.4 to 7.24km per hour, basically a casual stroll for such a massive creature!

Each print is about one meter long and dates back roughly 66.5 million years, amazingly preserved in sandstone all this time.

Until now, only single prints had been found, so this sequence is helping researchers piece together even more about these prehistoric giants and their behavior.