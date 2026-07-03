Colossal Biosciences hatches chicks in shellless silicone membrane eggs
Colossal Biosciences just pulled off something pretty wild: they hatched chicks using eggs with no shells at all.
Instead of the usual hard shell, they used a soft silicone membrane that does all the important jobs, like letting air in and out so the chick can grow.
This could be huge for saving endangered birds whose eggs are too fragile or tricky to incubate.
Shellless eggs allow closer embryo observation
With these artificial eggs, scientists get a much closer look at how embryos develop, which could help solve mysteries about why some don't survive.
The setup also gives birds a safer start when traditional methods aren't working.
It's early days, though. More testing is needed before this can help different bird species.
Still, it's a cool step forward for conservation and understanding how life begins.