Colossal Biosciences hatches chicks in shellless silicone membrane eggs Technology Jul 03, 2026

Colossal Biosciences just pulled off something pretty wild: they hatched chicks using eggs with no shells at all.

Instead of the usual hard shell, they used a soft silicone membrane that does all the important jobs, like letting air in and out so the chick can grow.

This could be huge for saving endangered birds whose eggs are too fragile or tricky to incubate.