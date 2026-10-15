Colossal Biosciences uses AI GenoMorph to identify dodo gene targets
Technology
Colossal Biosciences is using a new AI tool called GenoMorph to try to bring back extinct animals like the dodo.
By analyzing 3-D shapes and comparing genes from more than 70 different birds, GenoMorph has found about 2,300 gene targets that could help recreate the dodo's unique features, even with limited original DNA.
Colossal's Nicobar colony reaches 36 birds
Colossal CEO and co-founder Ben Lamm says this tech helps them zero in on what really made the dodo special, making de-extinction more accurate.
The team also grew their Nicobar pigeon colony (a close dodo relative) to 36 birds and created key egg and sperm cells for future experiments.