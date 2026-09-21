Columbia scientists engineer probiotics to target colorectal tumors in mice
Technology
Scientists at Columbia University have found a creative way to fight colorectal cancer: by engineering probiotics to deliver treatment right inside tumors.
In mouse trials, this approach completely shrank tumors in 43% of cases, a result published in Science Translational Medicine.
Probiotics could reduce chemotherapy side effects
Unlike regular chemotherapy that hits the whole body, these modified bacteria turn a harmless drug into a powerful cancer-fighter only at the tumor site.
They also boost the immune system and block cancer's tricks to hide from it, which could mean fewer side effects for patients.
While it's early days and more research is needed before human trials, this could be a big step toward smarter, kinder cancer treatments.