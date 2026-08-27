Comcast launches free hardware-free Xfinity Shield using WiFi motion detection
Technology
Comcast just dropped Xfinity Shield, a free, hardware-free security suite for Xfinity Internet users.
Instead of cameras or sensors, it uses WiFi Motion to spot movement by analyzing changes in your Wi-Fi signals from connected devices.
If something unexpected pops up, you get a notification through the Xfinity app.
Xfinity Shield customizable, may log presence
You can tweak settings to fit your space, like ignoring pets or picking which devices to monitor and when.
But heads-up: Comcast may log when you're home and could share that info with third parties or law enforcement in certain circumstances.
Also, there's no pro monitoring, just notifications, so if you want more hands-on protection, options like Simplisafe or ADT are still out there (for a price).