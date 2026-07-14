COMCO probes Google for removing Android choice screen in Switzerland
Technology
Switzerland's Competition Commission (COMCO) is looking into Google after it removed the "Choice Screen" from Android devices.
This feature used to let people pick their preferred search engine during setup, but now Swiss users are automatically set to Google Search unlike in other European countries where the option still exists.
COMCO says default limits fair competition
COMCO worries that making Google the default limits fair competition and makes it harder for other search engines to be noticed.
They say this could break Swiss competition laws and create an unfair gap between Swiss users and their European neighbors.
With Google holding 82% of Switzerland's search market, this probe is part of a bigger conversation about tech giants playing fair.