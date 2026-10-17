Comedian Graham Zip sent AI 'Victor' to Brightwell home interview
Technology
Comedian Graham Zip tried something wild: he sent his own AI, dubbed Victor, to do an online job interview for him.
Victor's mission? Convince Brightwell Home that Graham was the perfect marketing manager opening.
But things got awkward fast when Victor mixed up Graham's actual role and blurted out the wrong salary.
Victor mislabels Zip, Brightwell AI counters
Victor's slip-ups, like calling Graham a manager (he's actually a coordinator) and tossing out a $60,000 salary by mistake, led to some funny confusion.
Even so, Brightwell Home's own AI bot countered with an even higher pay range.
The whole experiment is a reminder that while AI can be helpful in hiring, it still misses those human details, and sometimes makes things even messier.