Commander Reid Wiseman ensures Rise returns after Artemis 2 flyby
Technology
After the Artemis 2 mission wrapped up on April 10, 2026, Commander Reid Wiseman made sure the crew's Moon mascot, Rise, didn't get left behind.
Instead of waiting for later retrieval, Wiseman tucked the plush toy into a dry bag on his pressure suit so it could return safely with the team after their lunar flyby.
Rise carried over 5 million names
Rise isn't just a cute stuffed toy: it was designed by a third-grader and carried an SD card with over 5 million names.
The word "Carroll," written on Rise or a replica, touched many online, as it honored Wiseman's late wife. The crew even suggested naming a Moon crater after her.
Now, Rise has become part of NASA history and still joins Wiseman at public events.