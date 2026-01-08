Common food preservatives may increase cancer, diabetes risk: Studies Technology Jan 08, 2026

Heads up if you snack on a lot of packaged foods—new studies just found that some common preservatives are associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes and certain cancers.

Researchers tracked over 100,000 people in France for more than a decade and noticed higher health risks tied to these additives.

The findings are sparking fresh calls for tougher rules on what goes into our food.