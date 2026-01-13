Common pesticide nearly triples Parkinson's risk, UCLA study finds

The team combined decades of pesticide records with addresses to estimate exposure, then backed up their findings with lab tests on mice and zebrafish. Animals exposed to chlorpyrifos showed movement problems and brain changes similar to Parkinson's.

Why this matters now

Chlorpyrifos messes with how cells clear out waste, leading to protein buildup that can damage brain cells—but restoring this process helped protect neurons in the study.

Even though Europe and the UK have banned it, chlorpyrifos is still used on US crops.

The researchers say people who've been around this pesticide may need extra check-ups, and tighter regulations could help keep communities safer.