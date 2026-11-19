The satellite will be built by Satellogic (an Argentine-US company) and launched on a SpaceX rideshare mission. It can spot details on the ground as small as 27.5-inch!

Common Space plans to operate on a "club-good" model so more people can actually afford this data, not just big companies or governments.

They're also raising funds to expand the constellation to six satellites by 2030 for even better coverage where it's needed most.