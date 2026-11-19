Common Space to launch 1st-ever humanitarian satellite by July 2027
Common Space, a nonprofit, is launching its first-ever "humanitarian satellite" by July 2027.
The goal? To build a network of six satellites that will give first responders, journalists, scientists, and human rights investigators low-cost access to high-resolution images of Earth, helping out during disasters or investigations when every detail counts.
Satellogic to build SpaceX rideshare satellite
The satellite will be built by Satellogic (an Argentine-US company) and launched on a SpaceX rideshare mission. It can spot details on the ground as small as 27.5-inch!
Common Space plans to operate on a "club-good" model so more people can actually afford this data, not just big companies or governments.
They're also raising funds to expand the constellation to six satellites by 2030 for even better coverage where it's needed most.