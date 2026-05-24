Why low-tech companies are now engaging in 'AI washing'

UK companies are adopting "yoga-level" stretches to portray themselves as AI specialists, a trend fueled by the hype surrounding the technology. Public relations firms have noted that executives from low-tech industries or those using automation without generative AI are increasingly asking to be pitched as artificial intelligence companies. This has led to a wave of "AI washing," where businesses try to rebrand familiar technologies as "AI."

Industry concerns PR professionals' frustration over AI hype PR professionals have expressed their frustration over the increasing trend of companies wanting to be associated with AI. One publicist, who represents a portfolio of tech and design firms, said that "you can almost hear the eyes roll when you mention the word AI to a reporter." Imran Ariff, media strategist at London-based communications agency Fight or Flight, echoed this sentiment by saying brands can go too far in promoting their AI capabilities.

AI rebranding 'AI washing' and the media's reaction Some companies have been accused of "AI washing" to describe companies trying to pass off old technologies as "AI." Technology PRs, who send out multiple pitches to journalists each week, have complained about being forced to issue AI-related press releases. One account director from central London said many companies are trying to name every product with 'AI' first or get 'AI' into an actual product name.

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