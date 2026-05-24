Why low-tech companies are now engaging in 'AI washing'
What's the story
UK companies are adopting "yoga-level" stretches to portray themselves as AI specialists, a trend fueled by the hype surrounding the technology. Public relations firms have noted that executives from low-tech industries or those using automation without generative AI are increasingly asking to be pitched as artificial intelligence companies. This has led to a wave of "AI washing," where businesses try to rebrand familiar technologies as "AI."
Industry concerns
PR professionals' frustration over AI hype
PR professionals have expressed their frustration over the increasing trend of companies wanting to be associated with AI. One publicist, who represents a portfolio of tech and design firms, said that "you can almost hear the eyes roll when you mention the word AI to a reporter." Imran Ariff, media strategist at London-based communications agency Fight or Flight, echoed this sentiment by saying brands can go too far in promoting their AI capabilities.
AI rebranding
'AI washing' and the media's reaction
Some companies have been accused of "AI washing" to describe companies trying to pass off old technologies as "AI." Technology PRs, who send out multiple pitches to journalists each week, have complained about being forced to issue AI-related press releases. One account director from central London said many companies are trying to name every product with 'AI' first or get 'AI' into an actual product name.
Market response
Bizarre examples of AI-washing
Examples of AI-washing include US shoe company AllBirds's pivot to acquiring AI graphics processing units and genetics companies promoting AI-powered blood tests. Other bizarre instances include press releases about AI-powered basketball hoops and lasers that protect women from predators on crowded underground platforms. An account director from central London noted that people are littering marketing with how AI is making a difference, even when it's just better automation than before.