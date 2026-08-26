Consecutive solar storms may impact Earth August 27 and 28
Heads up, Earth could face two solar storms in a row!
On August 27, a minor G1 storm is possible, followed by a stronger G2 storm on August 28.
Both could shake up our planet's magnetic field and might even bring aurora sightings at unusually low latitudes.
Coronal hole then August 25 CMEs
The first storm comes from fast solar wind escaping through a coronal hole on the sun.
The second, bigger one is thanks to coronal mass ejections (CMEs) launched from the sun on August 25: these erupted from the sun on August 25 and are now traveling through space toward Earth.
Auroras possible both nights visibility varies
If you're hoping to catch some auroras, keep an eye out both nights!
How bright or visible they'll be depends on the storm's actual strength and local conditions.
The second storm is expected to have a bigger impact, so it's worth looking up if skies are clear.