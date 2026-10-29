Conservative groups allege in court OpenAI training risks US security
Some conservative groups are sounding the alarm in court, claiming that AI giants like OpenAI might be putting US national security on the line by freely using online content to train their models.
They worry this could let a few companies control too much information and make it harder for creators to get rewarded for their work.
There's also concern that American ideas could end up in the hands of foreign players, especially China.
Trump era DOJ backs OpenAI
This all started when The New York Times sued OpenAI for using its articles without permission. Since then, other big names like Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin have joined in.
Pre-trial filings at Microsoft and OpenAI show they're worried about breaking copyright rules too.
But here's the twist: the Trump-era Justice Department just backed OpenAI, saying strict limits on content use could actually hurt competition between AI companies, making this legal fight even more complicated.