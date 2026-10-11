SMC contractor admits to illegally exporting NVIDIA chips to China

In March, US prosecutors charged Ting-Wei "Willy" Sun and two other Super Micro associates with conspiring to divert some $2.5 billion worth of US AI technology to China in violation of export laws.

The indictment specifically mentioned that NVIDIA's B200, H100 and H200 graphics processing units (GPUs), along with servers containing them, are on the Commerce Control List and subject to restrictions due to national security concerns.