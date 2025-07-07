Turn scanned docs into editable text in minutes: Here's how

Converting scanned documents into editable text is a common task for most people and businesses. It involves converting an image of text into something that can be edited (Word document, plain text file, etc.). But, thanks to the advancements in technology, it has become a lot easier and quicker to get this job done. Here's how you can do it.

OCR tech Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology At the core of converting scanned documents to editable text lies Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology. How it works: OCR software analyzes the shapes of letters/numbers in the image and converts them into the digital text. The tech has improved tremendously over the years and its accuracy rates are often over 90%. There are many OCR tools available online, free and paid.

Mobile apps Using mobile apps for conversion Mobile apps have made it easy to convert scanned documents on-the-go. These apps utilize your smartphone's camera to click images of documents and then use OCR technology to convert them into editable formats. Popular apps provide features like batch processing, cloud storage integration, and support for multiple languages. They make for versatile tools for personal or professional use.

Desktop software Desktop software solutions For those who prefer working on a computer, desktop software solutions offer robust options to convert documents. These programs often come with advanced features like batch processing of multiple files at once, high accuracy levels owing to powerful algorithms, and integration with other office software suites. Some popular desktop solutions also come with additional functionalities like PDF editing or file format conversion.