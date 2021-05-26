Coolpad Cool 20, with a Helio G80 chipset, goes official

Coolpad launches Cool 20 smartphone in China

Expanding its portfolio of entry-level smartphones, Chinese tech brand Coolpad has launched the Cool 20 handset in its home country. It carries a starting price-tag of CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,000). As for the highlights, the phone comes with a 6.52-inch display, a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, a 48MP dual rear camera system, and a 4,500mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It sports an HD+ LCD display

The Coolpad Cool 20 features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a splash-proof glass body. On the rear, it packs a dual camera unit. The device bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Earl Black, Secret Sea Blue, and Cocoa White color options.

Information

There is a 48MP main camera

The Coolpad Cool 20 offers a dual rear camera module, including a 48MP primary sensor and an AI portrait lens. For selfies and video calls, it has a 5MP front-facing shooter that supports 1080p video recording.

Internals

Under the hood, the phone boots Android 11

The Coolpad Cool 20 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based CoolOS and houses a 4,500mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Coolpad Cool 20: Pricing and availability

Coolpad Cool 20 costs CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,000) for the 4GB/64GB base model. The 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB variants are priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,200) and CNY 1,099 (approximately Rs. 12,500), respectively. It will go on sale in China starting June 1.