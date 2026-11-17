COP31 draft divides over 1.5°C, funding, 35 by 35 electrification
The latest COP31 climate summit draft just dropped, and it's clear countries aren't on the same page.
The 18-page document highlights big disagreements, like whether we'll overshoot the 1.5 degrees Celsius global warming limit, shrinking climate funding from richer nations, and an electrification goal of 35 by 35.
Chris Bowen calls draft conversation starter
COP31 President of Negotiations Chris Bowen says this is just a starting point to get people talking.
Some are calling the draft a "Christmas tree" because it tries to cover so much at once, while others worry its political tone could distract from real solutions.
With so many viewpoints in play, focused negotiations will be key if leaders want real progress this time around.