COP31 opens in Antalya Turkiye with more than 92,000 registrants
COP31, one of the biggest United Nations climate conferences ever, opened in Antalya, Turkiye, on 9 November 2026.
With more than 92,000 people registered for the summit, countries are meeting to turn years of climate talk into real action.
Australia and Turkiye are leading the charge this time.
Pressure on countries to meet 1.5°C
Leaders are debating how to actually cut emissions and stick to the Paris Agreement's 1.5 degrees Celsius target, something experts warn we're close to missing.
The pressure's on for countries to step up their commitments, with moves like India's big push for renewable energy showing what real progress can look like.
Everyone's watching to see if these promises will finally lead to meaningful change after the summit wraps up.